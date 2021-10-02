STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Odisha's Khallikote Autonomous College staff to come under unitary university payroll

University VC PK Mohanty said the arrangement has been made till the unitary university appoints its own teaching and non-teaching staff.

Graduation

By Express News Service

BERHAMPUR: With the State government according unitary university status to Khallikote Autonomous College (KAC) this year, the Higher Education department in a recent notification has informed that both teaching and non-teaching staff of KAC will come under the payroll of the unitary university. University VC PK Mohanty said the arrangement has been made till the unitary university appoints its own teaching and non-teaching staff.

“The OPSC had earlier sent us names of 7 non-teaching staff and we will make the appointments soon. On Thursday, we received names of another 27 non-teaching staff from the OPSC for recruitment”, he said. The principal of KAC will be the in-charge registrar of the unitary university till a registrar (OAS cadre) is appointed by the government. The government will also recruit a Comptroller of Finance (OFS cadre) and Controller of Exams (OES cadre) for the university soon. The frequent changes in the Khallikote university status, though, has not gone down well with the staff and students who said the government should focus on improving infrastructure and teaching at the institution.

