STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

BJP's Mohan Majhi escapes unhurt after bike-borne duo hurls bombs at his car

BJP activists alleged that the attack was carried out by local BJD youth leaders and blocked traffic on National Highway -49 at Gandhi Chhak of the Keonjhar demanding immediate action.

Published: 10th October 2021 03:08 PM  |   Last Updated: 10th October 2021 03:08 PM   |  A+A-

Odisha BJP chief Mohan Majhi

Odisha BJP chief Mohan Majhi ( Photo | ANI)

By Express News Service

KEONJHAR/BHUBANESWAR: BJP MLA from Keonjhar and Opposition chief whip in the assembly Mohan Majhi escaped unhurt after unidentified miscreants hurled crude bombs at his car on Sunday.

The incident took place at Mandua in the outskirts of the Keonjhar town around 11.50 am while he was returning after attending a public meeting. Two motorcycle-borne miscreants hurled two bombs on the vehicle of Majhi, who was returning after attending a public meeting.

BJP activists alleged that the attack was carried out by local BJD youth leaders and blocked traffic on National Highway -49 at Gandhi Chhak of the Keonjhar demanding immediate arrest of the culprits.

The MLA’s car has been partly damaged in the incident. A complaint in connection has been lodged at Keonjhar town police station.

Majhi said that he was returning after attending the meeting when the miscreants overtook his car and hurled bombs. He said that the youths hurled a bomb at his car and fled on the bike before returning with a second bomb. Majhi further said that though the driver of his car chased the miscreants to some distance, they managed to escape from the spot.

The Opposition chief whip said, “My personal security officer tried to chase the miscreants but they fled towards railway station. Though we chased them, we could not nab them as the road was narrow.” The MLA’s Personal Security Officer (PSO) Bidyadhar Mahanta told mediapersons that they were about to reach the main road when they saw the two youths standing near a bike.

“Later, one of them hurled a bomb. Though I tried to chase them, they escaped from the spot,” he said.

There was also an attack bid on Odisha Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC) President Niranjan Patnaik on January 17, 2021, near Kashipur under the Town Police station.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Mohan Majhi Odisha BJP
India Matters
For representational purposes
I-T dept detects Rs 250 crore black money after raiding two business groups in Tamil Nadu
Malayali girl Suchetha sings her way into Guinness Book of Records
Modi @20 invokes political Hindutva tandav on secularism
People take shelter at Marina beach as heavy rains lashed Chennai. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Flood alert issued for people in Chennai's suburbs

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp