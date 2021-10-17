Eco-tourism project at Odisha's Niyamgiri fails to take off after two years

By Express News Service

BERHAMPUR: Two years after it was planned, the eco-tourism project at the foothills of Niyamgiri in Rayagada district has made little headway after shuttling between one agency and another for implementation and lack of manpower.

Initially assigned to Dongria Kondh Development Agency(DKDA), the project went to the Integrated Tribal Development Agency (ITDA) but was back with DKDA and then entrusted to the Forest department. Presently, the execution is back with ITDA.

Conceptualised in 2019, the Ministry of Tribal Affairs had released a sum of Rs 1 crore to DKDA for the project. The proposal included four traditional cottages with use of bamboo and wood as are constructed by the Dongria Kondh tribals besides design for cafeteria, kitchen, dining room, entry points, beautification of surrounding area, provision of drinking water, parking space and dormitory for drivers and attendants of tourists.

The same year, however, due to staff crunch, DKDA expressed inability to carry on with the project which was then transferred to Gunupur ITDA in 2020. Subsequently, the agency did a field survey and identified two acre land near Khajurigaon at Niyamgiri foothills but since the area comes under reserve forest, Forest department took over.

Sources said, the identified land was encroached by tribals for pineapple farming. As they were unwilling to vacate, another 1.40 acre land near Arisakani village was identified. The department along with DKDA started ground work but before the construction could start, the project ran into local opposition. The Dongrias were reportedly misled by opponents of the project that the Forest department will restrict farming on forest land and sale of minor forest produce if it comes up.

As the department halted work in face of rising opposition, the district administration directed ITDA to monitor the proposal. But the work is delayed as many posts in the agency including project administrator remain vacant. Former project administrator ITDA Gorachand Gamang said the Rural Development department was asked to submit design estimates in January but it denied. Public Works department was roped in for the purpose but there was no progress as on August.

Contacted, Rayagada Collector Saroj Kumar Mishra on Tuesday said he was unaware of the exact status of the eco-tourism project and the files are currently with Gunupur ITDA. Gunupur Sub-Collector Sonal Jena, who is also handling ITDA, could not be contacted despite multiple attempts.

