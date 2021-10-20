STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Mahanadi Coalfields Limited plan to liquidate 13.2 million tonne coal stocks

A company official said MCL and the Coal Ministry are having talks with the railway authorities for transportation of coal from stockyards.

Published: 20th October 2021

By Express News Service

ANGUL: As the nation faces an acute coal shortage, Mahanadi Coalfields Limited (MCL) has started making concerted efforts to liquidate its whopping 13.2 million tonne (MT) coal stocks besides enhancing production and despatch to the power sector.

A company official said MCL and the Coal Ministry are having talks with the railway authorities for transportation of coal from stockyards. In view of the surging demand, the railways is making plans to transport coal from the mines.

Of the 13.2 MT, Hingula and Balaram mines have around six MT. In Talcher coalfield, there are stocks of more than one MT in each mines. The official said in IB Valley coalfield, all the pitheads of mines are almost empty. The stock in Hingula and Balaram has mounted as these mines are located in the distant corner of Talcher with poor rail network.

A statement from MCL said that the company despatched over 5.47 lakh tonne coal to consumers on Sunday, breaking its own record of 5.45 lakh tonne within a fortnight. On Sunday, MCL despatched the highest-ever 103 rakes of coal with 65 rakes coming from Talcher coalfield and 38 supplied from Ib Valley.

Chairman-cum-Managing Director of MCL PK Sinha congratulated officers and workers of the company for their efforts to maximise coal supply to consumers, which has resulted in an average despatch of 5.17 lakh tonne a day for the month of October.

