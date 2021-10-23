Experts call for rectification of black spots on Odisha highways

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: An expert committee comprising of members from NHAI and Works department and other stakeholders - constituted on the recommendation of the Supreme Court - has recommended rectifications of black spots on NHs and State Highways passing through Khurda, Kendrapara and Puri districts.

It conducted a road audit as most of the black spots identified at the district-level were found unrectified despite repeated reminders leading to further mishaps.Sources said more than 300 black spots are identified every year following road mishaps and authorities concerned are intimated for rectification. As most of them are rectified on paper, the same road engineering defects crop up again the next year.

In a bid to put an end to the practice, the dedicated team has started visiting black spots from August 24. The team covered 100 most vulnerable black spots on all major NHs and SHs so far. After the visit, the expert committee has submitted its recommendation for rectification of black spots falling in Khurda, Kendrapara and Puri districts.

As per the recommendations, the vulnerable spots at Duhuria and Badapalagada on NH-53, Hansapala, Palasuni, Baramunda, Khandagiri, Kolathia, Iginia, Patrapara, Kalinga Vihar, Tamando, Gohira, Batabhuasuni and Gangapara on NH-16, Dasia Bauri Pitha, Pattanaik Chhack, Block Chhack, Malatipatpur, Gudipokhari, Dandamukundapur, Mangalpur and Taragaja on NH-316 need immediate attention and rectification.

The committee led by Additional Commissioner (Enforcement) Niti Sekhar along with Joint Commissioner (Road Safety) SK Biswal and Transport Deputy Commissioner (Central Zone) Pranaya Mishra found road engineering defects, poor maintenance of highways, absence of road signage and service road, on street parking of trucks, improper illumination and unauthorised median openings as major causes behind rising road accidents.

Besides asking to rectify the engineering defects, the Committee has suggested regulating vehicle speed, relocating traffic posts, installing crash barrier, road stud and blinkers as per the Indian Road Congress and Public Safety standards, construction of foot overbridge and strict enforcement against street parking.

State Transport Commissioner Arun Bothra has requested the Works department to implement remedial measures suggested by the committee after an audit of designated roads on priority basis in public interest and road safety. “Once the remedial measures are ensured, fatalities will be reduced by around 50 per cent,” he said.