STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Experts call for rectification of black spots on Odisha highways

In a bid to put an end to the practice, the dedicated team has started visiting black spots from August 24.

Published: 23rd October 2021 08:21 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd October 2021 08:21 AM   |  A+A-

It is not clear whether NHAI has to approach the ministry again for an amendment taking into account fresh revision of the project.

The team covered 100 most vulnerable black spots on all major NHs and SHs so far. (Representational Image)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: An expert committee comprising of members from NHAI and Works department and other stakeholders - constituted on the recommendation of the Supreme Court - has recommended rectifications of black spots on NHs and State Highways passing through Khurda, Kendrapara and Puri districts.

It conducted a road audit as most of the black spots identified at the district-level were found unrectified despite repeated reminders leading to further mishaps.Sources said more than 300 black spots are identified every year following road mishaps and authorities concerned are intimated for rectification. As most of them are rectified on paper, the same road engineering defects crop up again the next year.  

In a bid to put an end to the practice, the dedicated team has started visiting black spots from August 24. The team covered 100 most vulnerable black spots on all major NHs and SHs so far. After the visit, the expert committee has submitted its recommendation for rectification of black spots falling in Khurda, Kendrapara and Puri districts.

As per the recommendations, the vulnerable spots at Duhuria and Badapalagada on NH-53, Hansapala, Palasuni, Baramunda, Khandagiri, Kolathia, Iginia, Patrapara, Kalinga Vihar, Tamando, Gohira, Batabhuasuni and Gangapara on NH-16, Dasia Bauri Pitha, Pattanaik Chhack, Block Chhack, Malatipatpur, Gudipokhari, Dandamukundapur, Mangalpur and Taragaja on NH-316 need immediate attention and rectification. 

The committee led by Additional Commissioner (Enforcement) Niti Sekhar along with Joint Commissioner (Road Safety) SK Biswal and Transport Deputy Commissioner (Central Zone) Pranaya Mishra found road engineering defects, poor maintenance of highways, absence of road signage and service road, on street parking of trucks, improper illumination and unauthorised median openings as major causes behind rising road accidents.

Besides asking to rectify the engineering defects, the Committee has suggested regulating vehicle speed, relocating traffic posts, installing crash barrier, road stud and blinkers as per the Indian Road Congress and Public Safety standards, construction of foot overbridge and strict enforcement against street parking. 

State Transport Commissioner Arun Bothra has requested the Works department to implement remedial measures suggested by the committee after an audit of designated roads on priority basis in public interest and road safety. “Once the remedial measures are ensured, fatalities will be reduced by around 50 per cent,” he said. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
NHAI
India Matters
A health worker takes a nasal swab sample of a man. (File photo| AP)
75 children among 441 new COVID cases in Odisha
Express Illustrations by Soumyadip Sinha
Why we need to vaccinate our kids against Covid
Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin (Photo | PTI)
Stalin announces Rs 216.38 crore bonus to 2.87 lakh PSU staff for 2020-21
John (L) and Francis K Paul (R) are sons of Popular Vehicles founder K P Paul while Naveen Philip (C) is their nephew. They own 2.7511 cr shares each constituting a total 65.79% stake in the firm
Popular Vehicles' IPO set to propel Kochi's Kuttukaran family into billionaires' club

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp