STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Home grown Abhyas drone a force multiplier, claims DRDO

The air vehicle is launched using twin under-slung boosters which provide the initial acceleration to the vehicle.

Published: 23rd October 2021 08:25 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd October 2021 08:25 AM   |  A+A-

Abhyas aerial vehicle being test flown from ITR

Abhyas aerial vehicle being test flown from ITR

By Hemant Kumar Rout
Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The DRDO successfully flight tested an indigenously developed high-speed expendable aerial target (HEAT) Abhyas from a defence facility off Odisha coast on Friday. The unmanned aerial vehicle was flown from the launching complex III of the Integrated Test Range (ITR) and met the mission parameters. Once fully developed, the pilotless aircraft will replace target aircraft Lakshya and British drone Banshee.

The trial was conducted by the officials of Bengaluru-based Aeronautical Development Establishment (ADE). The aerial vehicle achieved the user requirement of 5 km flying altitude, 0.5 Mach speed, 30 minute endurance and turn capability. Designed and developed by ADE, a DRDO lab, it can be used as an aerial target for evaluation of various missile systems. The performance of the target aircraft was monitored through telemetry and various tracking sensors including radars and electro-optical tracking systems.

A defence official said the flight test was carried out as a part of developmental trials. Expression of interest for production of the drone has already been floated. It will meet the requirements of high speed expendable target for Indian Armed Forces, he said.

Abhyas was designed for autonomous flight with the help of an autopilot. The air vehicle is launched using twin under-slung boosters which provide the initial acceleration to the vehicle.  “The target aircraft is equipped with micro-electromechanical-based inertial navigation system (INS) for navigation along with the flight control computer (FCC) for guidance and control. The vehicle is programmed for fully autonomous flight. The check-out of air vehicle is done using laptop-based ground control station,” the official informed.

What differentiates Abhyas from Lakshya is its wing position. The wings of the Abhyas are positioned on the upper-side of the aircraft whereas the Lakshya has under-body wings. However the wings and tail plane of the Abhyas have been derived from the Lakshya by downsizing them.

Secretary of Department of Defence R&D and DRDO Chairman G Satheesh Reddy termed the target aircraft Abhyas as a force-multiplier considering its accuracy and effectiveness. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh congratulated DRDO for the successful flight trial of Abhyas.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
DRDO
India Matters
A health worker takes a nasal swab sample of a man. (File photo| AP)
75 children among 441 new COVID cases in Odisha
Express Illustrations by Soumyadip Sinha
Why we need to vaccinate our kids against Covid
Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin (Photo | PTI)
Stalin announces Rs 216.38 crore bonus to 2.87 lakh PSU staff for 2020-21
John (L) and Francis K Paul (R) are sons of Popular Vehicles founder K P Paul while Naveen Philip (C) is their nephew. They own 2.7511 cr shares each constituting a total 65.79% stake in the firm
Popular Vehicles' IPO set to propel Kochi's Kuttukaran family into billionaires' club

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp