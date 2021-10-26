Hydro-electricity project lights up Odisha's Jirang 

Sisir Panigrahy By

Express News Service

BERHAMPUR: Jirang, Odisha’s little Tibet, is all lighted up with uninterrupted electricity supply, thanks to a mini hydroelectricity project installed recently to utilise stream water and attract tourists. The pilot project, undertaken by the Gajapati administration, was set up over a pond Padmasambhaba Manasarovar near Boudha Vihar, in July this year at a cost of Rs 3.5 lakh. Home to the famous Padmasambhava Mahavihara Monastery, the colony, already a prime tourist attraction is likely to draw more visitors now with infrastructural development.

Sources said, the pond is perennially filled with water as a natural stream flows into it throughout the year from atop a hill closeby. The then Collector Anupam Saha had conceptualised the idea, considering the strategic advantages of utilising stream water for power generation which in turn would also help set up tourist amenities at the site. The project is being been implemented under the direct supervision of Cheligada irrigation project superintending engineer Nagendra Moharana.

For power generation, a one kilowatt turbine has been installed downstream of the stream, 14-ft under the pond and connected with a pipe to collect the water and produce electricity. Over 55 litre water flows into the pipe per second which is enough to produce 1 kilowatt electricity. The area is illuminated with 24 LED lights fixed around the pond by the district administration. Reportedly, there are no power disruptions or voltage fluctuations and round the clock electricity supply is ensured.

Official sources said, due to proper illumination at the spot, tourists are also visiting during evening hours and their footfall is likely to increase once more amenities are provided. Collector Lingaraj Panda who visited the place recently, appreciated the initiative and said the administration will explore potential of places with similar stream facilities to set up hydro-projects.