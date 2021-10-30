STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
COVID-19: Poor second jab, safety adherence worry for Rourkela

Published: 30th October 2021 10:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th October 2021 10:25 AM   |  A+A-

A syringe is prepared with the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine at a clinic at the Reading Area Community College in Reading

Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | AP)

By Express News Service

ROURKELA: At a time when the Covid-19 infection maintains a plateau like graph in the State, Rourkela city is staring at abysmal figures of second dose inoculations.

Nearly one-third of its adult population is yet to be fully vaccinated, triggering fears of fresh transmission. 

One of the main reasons behind the slack is the pace of vaccination in the district which has been unsteady. In the past one week, 36,992 doses were administered at the rate of 5,284 doses daily.

So far, a total of 11,16,921 persons of the total projected adult population of 17.87 lakh have taken the first dose and 4,84,334 have taken both doses. 

Besides, another reason behind beneficiaries not opting for the second dose was attributed to the myth that even a single dose would make them immune to the deadly virus. 

Sundargarh Chief District Medical & Public Health Officer Dr SK Mishra said at least 1.35 lakh people have defaulted in taking the second dose after lapse of one to two months since their first dose.

"Plans are afoot to enhance second dose vaccination on a campaign mode with adequate focus on rural pockets,” added Mishra. 

Alongside, relaxation in Covid norms has made people complacent, with wearing of masks and adherence to social distancing rarely seen and only a handful of shopping malls offering hand sanitisers. 

Imposition of mandatory bio-metric attendance by the Higher Education department at junior and degree colleges is another potential ground for the spread of infection. 

Suringring the second Covid wave, Sundargarh recorded 44,000 cases and 417 deaths as compared to 173 deaths and nearly 17,500 positive cases in the first wave.   

