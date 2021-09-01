Mahanadi Coalfields Limited RPDAC meeting held

By Express News Service

ANGUL: The Rehabilitation and Peripheral Development Advisory Committee (RPDAC) of Mahanadi Coalfields Limited met in Angul on Tuesday under the chairmanship of Revenue Divisional Commissioner of northern division Anil Kumar Samal.

The panel discussed rehabilitation and resettlement of land losers in Talcher coalfield and MCL was asked to develop various colonies to facilitate shifting of the displaced persons. Cash incentives were announced for those who vacate the house after land acquisition. Also present were Angul collector Siddharth Shankar Swain and SP Jagmohan Meena.