STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

In 10 years, 45-km road has made 31 km mark in Malkangiri 

Construction of the road project started in 2011 and was supposed to be completed in 2014

Published: 04th September 2021 08:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th September 2021 08:30 AM   |  A+A-

The incomplete road between Govindpalli junction and Mahupadar village. (Photo I EPS)

By Deba Prasad Dash
Express News Service

MALKANGIRI:  Ten years and cost overrun to nearly Rs 100 crore but the 45 km road project from Govindpalli junction to the Maoist-dominated Mahupadar village in Mathili block is yet to take shape. Meanwhile, the contractor agency has sought a seventh extension. 

The project is being executed by Roads and Building Division. Construction work of the road project was awarded to Hyderabad-based IVRCL Ltd with an agreement value of nearly Rs 74.49 crore on November 15, 2011. It was supposed to be completed on May 14, 2014. However, the firm failed to stick to the deadline. It was a project under the Integrated Action Plan, a flagship programme of the then UPA government at the Centre for LWE affected districts of the country.

The AP-based firm has completed construction of only 31 km stretch in last 10 years, causing widespread resentment among locals. A bridge at Chikabaka on the road is yet to be also constructed. The delay is attributed to Maoist threat and non-availability of materials. This is when Odisha Police has claimed to have made serious inroads into the Maoist heartland in Malkangiri district.

The firm was sanctioned the first extension of time (EoT) up to June 2015, followed by a second till December 2018, third up to March 2019, fourth up to June 2020 and fifth till December last year. 
In December 2018, an agreement was signed between Chief Engineer, Design Planning and Investigation and Road CE (DPI & Roads), Bhubaneswar and IVRCL Ltd to subcontract the work to Ameva Associates with an extended period up to March 2019.

After successive EoTs, the sub contractor sought a sixth extension and was even allowed the same up to June 2021. However, it couldn’t complete the project and has again sought extension up to January 2022, informed sources in the R&B office.

Contacted, executive engineer of R&B Division, Malkangiri Subash Chandra Patra blamed Maoist threat and non-availability of raw materials for the delay in completion of the road project. He admitted that Ameva Associates has sought EoT for the seventh time up to January next year.

Terming the plea of Maoist threat as incorrect, villagers of Mahupadar blamed the district officials and Ameva Associates for the inordinate delay. “Even after 10 years, the road is still a dream for us. We urge the government to take action against the firm and officials for the delay,” said Arjun Bhumia of Mahupadar.  Former Congress MP from Nabarangpur Pradeep Majhi alleged a nexus between district officials and the AP-based firm nexus for the delay. The government needs to probe into the delay, he added.
 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Mahupadar Govindpalli junction Malkangiri Odisha
India Matters
Nipah virus spreads by the ingestion of human secretions/fluids. (File photo | EPS)
12-year-old who recovered from Covid dies of Nipah in Kozhikode
Mahatma Gandhi (File Photo)
How Madurai made Mahatma Gandhi shed his Gujarati attire
TJS George Column | Azadi, Amrit Mahotsav and Savarkar
Supertech’s twin towers. (File Image)
Opinion | Bring on the bulldozers against the towers of corruption

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Nipah virus spreads by the ingestion of human secretions/fluids. (File photo | EPS)
12-year-old who recovered from Covid dies of Nipah in Kozhikode
Militiamen loyal to Ahmad Massoud, son of the late Ahmad Shah Massoud, push a vehicle during a training exercise, in Panjshir province, northeastern Afghanistan. (Photo | AP)
'We will be successful': In Afghanistan's Panjshir Valley, anti-Taliban forces fight on
Gallery
Students are back to schools and colleges in Tamil Nadu amidst the Covid-19 pandemic after a period of 18 long months. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath
Alternate day attendance, 20 students per classroom: Schools, colleges reopen in Tamil Nadu amid Covid protocol
The brightly-coloured giant fruits can remind you of lotus petals or the scales of the Chinese mythical creature. Hence it is known by the names Dragon fruit or 'Kamalam'. (Photo | Nandalal, Online Desk)
Ever been to a dragon fruit farm? This enchanting 'Kamalam' orchard in Kerala is open to visitors!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp