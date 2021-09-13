STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Koraput admin seeks report on ICDS cheque scam

The district administration has sought a report from Borigumma child development project officer regarding role of the ICDS office cashier in the cheque scam that took place in June.

By Express News Service

JEYPORE: The district administration has sought a report from Borigumma child development project officer regarding role of the ICDS office cashier in the cheque scam that took place in June.Cashier Pabitra Jena is under scanner for allegedly having issued `16.28 lakh cheque under the project to the office driver Baikuntha Jena in July.

Police investigation recently revealed that seven other cheques to the tune of `16.20 lakh were issued to the same driver in last two years. Borigumma police have sent the signatures of the CDPO concerned and the driver to the State forensic laboratory in Bhubaneswar to ascertain their genuineness.

The incident came to light on July 2 when driver Baikuntha tried to encash `16.28 lakh cheque issued by then CDPO Pratima Raul on June 30. Jena tried to transfer the money to his personal account at the Jeypore Axis Bank. Incidentally, Raul had retired the same day.Sensing foul play over transfer of such a huge amount of project money to a private account, bank staff withheld the encashment. They reported the matter to the Borigumma ICDS office and enquired with cashier Jena who denied having any knowledge of the cheque.

Raul lodged an FIR on July 15 alleging that she had not issued any such cheque and her signature was forged. Subsequently, Borigumma Police led by SDPO Harekrushna Majhi began probe into the matter and seized the cash and cheque books of the office.CDPO Gayatri Bahinipati confirmed that Collector Md Abdaal Akhtaar has sought a report on cashier Jena’s role by Thursday.

