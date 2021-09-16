Mentally-ill youth flees with police jeep, nabbed in Odisha's Dhenkanal

By Express News Service

DHENKANAL: The Dhenkanal Sadar Police went into a tizzy after a mentally retarted youth fled with a police jeep on Wednesday, September 15, 2021. They, however, managed to chase him down. Sadar SDPO Bikash Beura informed that on Tuesday night while patrolling, police came across the youth moving in a suspicious manner. He was picked up and kept in the police station. In the morning, police realised that he was mentally unwell and set him free.

While stepping out of the police station, the youth saw a police van parked outside. With no one around, he stepped into the vehicle, started it and fled. Seeing him speed away, some police officers followed him and managed to nab the youth on the highway while he was proceeding towards Khuntuni. He was brought to the police station again and thoroughly interrogated. Police confirmed that he was mentally unwell and released him.