Odisha: NHAI sanctions aid of Rs 1,265 crore for Bunsaguar-Baraja section of NH-130

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) on Saturday approved six-laning of Baunsaguar-Baraja section of NH-130 under Raipur-Visakhapatnam Economic Corridor with the sanction of Rs 1265.59 crore.

This was informed by Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari through social media.

Informing about a number of projects sanctioned by the Ministry through a series of tweets, Gadkari said, "Six-laning of Baunsaguar-Baraja section of NH-130-CD under Raipur-Visakhapatnam Economic Corridor has been sanctioned in Odisha with a budget of Rs 1265.59 crore."

Earlier this month, NHAI had sanctioned Rs 1,539 crore for six-laning of Kaliagura-Baunsaguar section of the NH-130 in the State under Bharatmala Pariyojana. The 464-km Raipur-Visakhapatnam Economic Corridor, also known as Raipur-Vizag Expressway, is an approved six lane access-controlled road by NHAI with a route alignment through Chhattisgarh, Odisha and Andhra Pradesh. The project starts from Abhanpur near Raipur in Chhattisgarh and ends at Sabbavaram near Vizag in Andhra Pradesh.

The highway’s greenfield alignment will pass through the states of Chhattisgarh (124.611 km), Odisha (262.211 km) and Andhra Pradesh (99.629 km).