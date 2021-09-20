STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Fire reported at Indian Oil Corporation terminal in Odisha's Paradip, major mishap averted

Sources said that water has accumulated near the boundary wall due to the incessant rains in the last few days.

Published: 20th September 2021 10:57 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th September 2021 10:57 AM   |  A+A-

Fire

Representational Photo

By Express News Service

PARADIP: A fire broke out at the Indian Oil Corporation Limited's marketing terminal at Bauria Palanda in Paradip on Sunday. However, no casualty was reported in the mishap.

It is suspected that petroleum products floating on the surface of stagnant water near the terminal's boundary wall caught fire and led to the mishap. Sources said that water has accumulated near the boundary wall due to the incessant rains in the last few days. While loading and unpacking, petroleum products have spilled over to the stagnant water.

After spotting thick smoke billowing out of the site, workers informed the fire personnel of IOCL and Paradip. The blaze was doused within half an hour. The mishap occurred when a train was leaving IOCL depot after loading oil. While no loss of life was reported, some petrol pipelines were damaged in the incident.

Assistant director, Factory and Boiler department Chandrakant Dalai said officials have been directed to conduct a probe and ascertain the cause of the fire mishap. Prima facie, it appears that sparks on the railway line caused the mishap.

The IOCL terminal has two tanks each containing 30,000 KL of petrol, three high speed tanks each containing 24,000 KL petrol, two air traffic fuel containing 5,300 KL each, four furnace tanks containing 7,600 KL each and two kerosene tanks containing 24,000 KL each.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Indian Oil Bauria Palanda Paradip Odisha oil terminal
India Matters
Representational image (Express Illustration)
Thanks to Covid lockdown, doctors in dilemma with no practical experience
Puri's Jagannath temple (File Photo | EPS)
Treasure hunt at Puri's Jagannath Temple for 'hidden hoard'
Suman Kumar Jha
Youth creates jobs without investing a single paisa
A General cannot set narrative in democracy

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp