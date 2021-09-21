STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Snake torment comes with water woes for flood-hit villages in Odisha's Kendrapara district

Many people have complained of these unwanted guests slithering inside their houses after being flushed out by floodwaters.

Published: 21st September 2021 10:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st September 2021 10:41 AM   |  A+A-

SNAKE

Representational Image.

By Express News Service

KENDRAPARA: In flood-hit villages of Aul, Rajkanika and Pattamundai blocks, there's a new danger lurking in homes, snakes!  Many people have complained of these unwanted guests slithering inside their houses after being flushed out by floodwaters. As a result, cases of snake bites have also increased.

The latest victim of snake bite was 70-year-old Bhagabati Nayak (70) of Gopinathpur in Rajkanika. A poisonous snake bit her on Sunday night when she was asleep in the house. On Saturday night, 15-year-old Milan Das of the same village was also bitten by a snake. Milan was immediately rushed to the hospital at Kandiahat but the doctors could not save her life.

Snehalata Das of Mangarajpur said people are panicked after two persons of the flooded village died due to snake bite. "We are facing the fury of floods and simultaneously worried about the threat of snakes. It has become a big concern as snakes are taking shelter inside homes," she added. 

Hundreds of flood-affected people have taken shelter in highlands and embankments after the surging floodwaters inundated a large part of the coastal district. "I was awake the whole night to guard my family against snakes which are seen in large numbers in the area," said Harekrushna Pradhan, a farmer whose three-room thatched house collapsed in floodwater on Saturday.

Sources said overflowing rivers have forced thousands of snakes to look for dry grounds and the reptiles are seeking refuge in homes and boats. In some flood-hit areas, villagers have started killing the reptiles. In Mandapada, villagers killed four snakes in a day.

Health authorities have asked people to remain vigilant as chances of running into snakes have increased due to the floods. Additional district medical officer Dr M Beg said anti- venom capsules and injections are being supplied to all the health centres. Besides, medical teams have been put on alert in view of the situation.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kendrapara Kendrapara floods Odisha floods Odisha snake menace Snake floods
India Matters
Image for representation
Look who’s saying threats to Hinduism are imaginary 
Calicut University
Calicut varsity makes anti-dowry declaration must for admissions
For representational purpose.
Doctors remove kidney, part of lung to save man from black fungus post-Covid
Rafhan Ummer
Kerala man throws 426 punches in a minute, enters Guinness records

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp