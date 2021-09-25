STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Locals rue apathy due to delay in GP merger with Berhampur Municipal Corporation

Thirteen years on, the proposal to merge sub-urban areas and periphery panchayats with the Berhampur Municipal Corporation (BeMC) area is still waiting to see the light of day.

Published: 25th September 2021 09:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th September 2021 09:40 AM   |  A+A-

Berhampur Municipal Corporation office

Berhampur Municipal Corporation office

By Express News Service

BERHAMPUR:  Thirteen years on, the proposal to merge sub-urban areas and periphery panchayats with the Berhampur Municipal Corporation (BeMC) area is still waiting to see the light of day. Despite staying close to the city, residents of 18 adjacent panchayats complain of being treated as second-class citizens and deprived of public utility services for jurisdiction issues.

In 2008, when BeMC was accorded corporation status, it was decided to merge 18 gram panchayats with it to meet the population criteria. Major localities under adjacent Lochapada, Nimakhandi, Bhabinpur, Haldiapadar, Jagdalpur, Golabandh, Badakusahasthali, Lathi, Dakhinpur, Satakutuni, Gounja, Khajuria and Badakushasthali gram panchayats expressed their desire for merger and passed resolutions in the connection but no action has been taken yet. 

Despite staying so close to the city, these areas are deprived of basic amenities like clean drinking water, proper roads, healthcare facilities, street lights and drainage system. Government offices including police stations and tehsil offices in the vicinity are also off limits for them as they don’t fall under BeMC jurisdiction and they have to travel around 14 kms to avail related services. 

Fed up of administration apathy, aggrieved residents formed the Sahara Tali Anchal Milita Kriyanusthan Committee (STAMKAC) which is fighting for the cause for 13 years now. In August this year, the body, under the leadership of president Sanjiba Patnaik, met concerned authorities in Bhubaneswar and urged to complete the merger process before the local body elections due in a few months. Local MLA Bikram Panda said the merger is under active consideration.
 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Berhampur Municipal Corporation
India Matters
Congress leader Sachin Pilot (File Photo | PTI)
Rajasthan rejig on the cards; Pilot meets Rahul, Priyanka
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)

Indian tennis players affected by Covid, some on verge of making career switch
 

WHO chief scientist Soumya Swaminathan (Photo | PTI)
Kids less severely impacted by Covid: WHO chief scientist Soumya Swaminathan
Minnu PM (Photo @TheKeralaPolice)
Kerala woman who got police clerk job after father’s death bags 150th rank in UPSC

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp