Cyclone Gulab: People stay indoors in Odisha's Koraput, 6,200 evacuated in Malkangiri district

By Express News Service

JEYPORE/MALKANGIRI: Normal life came to a standstill in Jeypore, Koraput, Kotpad and Sunabeda on Sunday as people preferred to stay indoors following the red warning issued by the MeT department in view of cyclonic storm 'Gulab' which eventually weakened.

Markets wore a deserted look while National and State highways in the district witnessed a thin flow of traffic due to the cyclone warning. Koraput recorded 103 mm rainfall on the day. Collector Md Abdaal Akhtar said that around 40,000 people in 117 villages of the district are vulnerable to the cyclone. The administration has put in place necessary measures to evacuate people to safer places.

Around 124 cyclone shelters in 14 blocks and four urban local bodies (ULBs) have been opened to house people living in low-lying areas. Around 1,056 persons and 230 pregnant women were evacuated to safer places.

ODRAF and NDRF teams have been deployed in Laxmipur, Pottangi, Koraput, Semiliguda and Naryanpatana. Besides, people residing in low-lying areas near Indravati river in Kotpad and Kolab in Kundra have been put on flood alert.

In Malkangiri, the administration evacuated 6,200 people to temporary flood shelters. Similarly, 124 pregnant women have been shifted to safer places. The administration opened emergency control rooms in each of the seven block headquarters including Malkangiri town, Balimela NAC and the district headquarters.

Six ODRAF have been deployed at different places. Malkangiri Collector Vishal Singh is monitoring the situation round the clock.