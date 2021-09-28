MCL CMD visits Talcher mines

By Express News Service

TALCHER : Chairman-cum-Managing Director of Mahanadi Coalfields Limited (MCL) PK Sinha visited the Bhubaneswari and Lingaraj open cast projects in Talcher on Monday. The CMD interacted with the field teams and was briefed on coal mining and dispatch operations in the mines. Both the projects have registered more than 125 per cent growth in coal production during the current financial year.

Emphasising on the need to optimise production and dispatch performance in view of rising coal demand, Sinha said, “We have to ensure that thermal power plants get adequate supply of coal.” He also inspected the newly-commissioned Lingaraj railway siding which has enabled dispatch of additional rakes to power plants. Sinha was accompanied by Director (Technical/Operations) OP Singh.

