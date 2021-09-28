STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

MCL CMD visits Talcher mines

Chairman-cum-Managing Director of Mahanadi Coalfields Limited (MCL) PK Sinha visited the Bhubaneswari and Lingaraj open cast projects in Talcher on Monday.

Published: 28th September 2021 02:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th September 2021 07:52 AM   |  A+A-

Talcher coalfield

Talcher coalfield (File Photo |EPS)

By Express News Service

TALCHER : Chairman-cum-Managing Director of Mahanadi Coalfields Limited (MCL) PK Sinha visited the Bhubaneswari and Lingaraj open cast projects in Talcher on Monday. The CMD interacted with the field teams and was briefed on coal mining and dispatch operations in the mines. Both the projects have registered more than 125 per cent growth in coal production during the current financial year.

Emphasising on the need to optimise production and dispatch performance in view of rising coal demand, Sinha said, “We have to ensure that thermal power plants get adequate supply of coal.” He also inspected the newly-commissioned Lingaraj railway siding which has enabled dispatch of additional rakes to power plants. Sinha was accompanied by Director (Technical/Operations) OP Singh. 

Chairman-cum-Managing Director of Mahanadi Coalfields Limited (MCL) PK Sinha visited the Bhubaneswari and Lingaraj open cast projects in Talcher on Monday. The CMD interacted with the field teams and was briefed on coal mining and dispatch operations in the mines. Both the projects have registered more than 125 per cent growth in coal production during the current financial year.

Emphasising on the need to optimise production and dispatch performance in view of rising coal demand, Sinha said, “We have to ensure that thermal power plants get adequate supply of coal.” He also inspected the newly-commissioned Lingaraj railway siding which has enabled dispatch of additional rakes to power plants. Sinha was accompanied by Director (Technical/Operations) OP Singh.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Talcher coalfields
India Matters
Representational image (File photo| EPS)
Tamil Nadu schools to reopen on November 1 for classes 1 to 8
For representational purposes (Express Illustration| Amit Bandre)
Why the Chinese are destroying their wealth creators
Representational Image (Photo | Ashishkrishna HP, EPS)
Covid transmission to continue for a very long time: WHO official
Jasna Salim with her painting of .Little Krishna at Ulanadu Sree Krishna Swamy temple in Pandalam.
Kerala Muslim woman presents her Krishna painting before deity

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp