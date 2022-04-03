STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Aparajita takes on Pinaki over Srimandir project, says NMA letter is not NOC

No NOC issued by ASI as well which is the custodian of the 12th century shrine at Puri

Published: 03rd April 2022 03:25 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd April 2022 03:25 AM   |  A+A-

Bhubaneswar MP Aparajita Sarangi (File photo| Biswanath Swain, EPS)

Bhubaneswar MP Aparajita Sarangi (File photo| Biswanath Swain, EPS)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: DAYS after raising the issue of AMASR Act violation in the construction of Srimandir Heritage Corridor Project in the Lok Sabha, BJP MP from Bhubaneswar Aparajita Sarangi reiterated on Saturday that no NOC has been issued by the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI), which is the custodian of the 12th century shrine at Puri.

The Bhubaneswar MP reasserted that no construction work can be taken up within 100 metres of a protected monument as per the Ancient Monuments and Archaeological Sites and Remains (AMASR) Act and permission from ASI is a must to carry out any work in the prohibited area.

Her statement came after BJD MP from Puri Pinaki Misra stated that those criticising the project are of crab mentality. “They won’t do anything, neither will they let others take up any development work,” he said while clarifying that he did not lie in Parliament over the issue.

The National Monument Authority (NMA) had issued a no-objection certificate (NOC) to the State government for the construction of a cloakroom, mini cloakroom, shelters, and toilets on September 4 within the prohibited 75 metre zone, he added.

Misra said that he could not inform the House on Thursday about all these projects which are being taken up because of time constraints.

Reacting to the statement of Misra, Sarangi said that the paper which was shown to the media in support of the project is a letter by the NMA and not a NOC. 

“The format of NOC is different and it will contain a plan, elevation and several other details,” she added. 
Aparajita said that as the issue was already discussed in the Lok Sabha, it was unwarranted on the part of Misra to raise the subject again.

On March 31, she had raised the issue of violation of AMASR Act in the implementation of the ambitious project in the Lok Sabha and demanded that the digging work should immediately be stopped to ensure the structural safety of the shrine.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
AMASR Act violation construction Srimandir Heritage Corridor Project BJP NOC
India Matters
Independent witness Prabhakar Sail in the NCB cruise raid case. (Photo| ANI)
Aryan Khan drugs case: NCB witness Prabhakar Sail dies of heart attack in Mumbai
Chief Justice of India NV Ramana (Photo| EPS)
All probe agencies should be under one umbrella, uphold democratic values: CJI NV Ramana
Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray (File Photo | PTI)
Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray denies being miffed with NCP's handling of home ministry
Image used for representational purpose. (Photo | P Jawahar)
Booster dose of COVID vaccine needed to fight against Omicron: Study

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp