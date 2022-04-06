Student dies by suicide in NLUO hostel

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: Tension prevailed on the National Law University, Odisha (NLUO) campus on Monday night after a 19-year-old girl student of the institution was found to have allegedly attempted suicide inside her hostel room. The student who belonged to Haryana was shifted to SCBMCH where she was declared dead.

She was pursuing her second year LLB course. Sources said she was found hanging in her room from a fan with the door locked from inside. Some students in the hostel knocked on the door and when she did not respond, the hostel authorities had to break it open.

The incident left her batchmates panicked and some members of the students council made provisions for relocation of the traumatised hostel inmates to other facilities on the campus. Following students’ unrest, the VC had to call police to the campus. Police recovered a suicide note in which she mentioned depression over family problems as the reason her taking the extreme step.

(If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call Sneha Foundation - 04424640050 (available 24x7) or iCall, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences' helpline - 9152987821, which is available Monday to Saturday from 8 am to 10 pm).