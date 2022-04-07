Nitin Gadkari gives nod to Capital Region Ring road in Odisha

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari has approved six infrastructure projects for the State including the much-awaited Capital Region Ring Road (CRRR) project.Bhubaneswar MP Aparajita Sarangi met Gadkari in Delhi on Wednesday and submitted three proposals to him for approval. Sarangi requested Gadkari for approval of a flyover at Cosmopolis Square, two foot-over bridges near Hotel Crown and Satsang Vihar and the Capital Region Ring Road project.

“Delighted to inform that as desired by the residents of my constituency, I had been requesting for the approval of a flyover at Cosmopolis Square, two FOBs near Hotel Crown and Satsang Vihar; and Capital Region Ring Road. Grateful to Minister Nitin Gadkari, all are being allowed,” Sarangi tweeted.

The State government last year approved the alignment of CRRR which will provide a parallel connectivity of NH-16 bypassing Khurda town, Bhubaneswar, Athagarh town, Cuttack city and Choudwar town. It will originate from Rameswar on NH-16, pass through NH-55 at Govindpur and terminate near Tangi on NH-16.

The 111.2-km CRRR is proposed to be developed as 6-lane carriageway including a major six-lane bridge over river Mahanadi. The greenfield project has been proposed to have minimal effect on forest area, eco-sensitive zones and resettlement of villagers due to land acquisition. The State government has decided to provide `600 crore to meet the cost of land acquisition.

Gadkari has also intimated Bargarh MP Suresh Pujari about the approval of the Ministry to three infrastructure projects the latter has requested. The three projects are a high-level bridge across Hirakud dam reservoir, widening and strengthening of Patnagarh- Padampur Road and Bargarh-Bhatli-Ambabhona Road.

“I am happy to share with you that your request regarding construction of three works has been approved under the Central Road and Infrastructure Fund (CRIF) with an allocation of `368.5 crore,” Gadkari wrote to Pujari enclosing the sanction order of the Ministry. He said infrastructure development has been at the core of the government’s efforts to fuel economic growth.

“In our pursuit towards this mission, my Ministry has undertaken construction of a number of highway projects with enhanced focus on providing better connectivity to the remote areas in the State of Odisha,” the letter added.

Other Projects

