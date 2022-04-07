STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Nitin Gadkari gives nod to Capital Region Ring road in Odisha

Gadkari has also intimated Bargarh MP Suresh Pujari about the approval of the Ministry to three infrastructure projects the latter has requested.

Published: 07th April 2022 06:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th April 2022 06:48 AM   |  A+A-

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari (Photo | PTI)

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari has approved six infrastructure projects for the State including the much-awaited Capital Region Ring Road (CRRR) project.Bhubaneswar MP Aparajita Sarangi met Gadkari in Delhi on Wednesday and submitted three proposals to him for approval. Sarangi requested Gadkari for approval of a flyover at Cosmopolis Square, two foot-over bridges near Hotel Crown and Satsang Vihar and the Capital Region Ring Road project.

“Delighted to inform that as desired by the residents of my constituency, I had been requesting for the approval of a flyover at Cosmopolis Square, two FOBs near Hotel Crown and Satsang Vihar; and Capital Region Ring Road. Grateful to Minister Nitin Gadkari, all are being allowed,” Sarangi tweeted.

The State government last year approved the alignment of CRRR which will provide a parallel connectivity of NH-16 bypassing Khurda town, Bhubaneswar, Athagarh town, Cuttack city and Choudwar town. It will originate from Rameswar on NH-16, pass through NH-55 at Govindpur and terminate near Tangi on NH-16.

The 111.2-km CRRR is proposed to be developed as 6-lane carriageway including a major six-lane bridge over river Mahanadi. The greenfield project has been proposed to have minimal effect on forest area, eco-sensitive zones and resettlement of villagers due to land acquisition. The State government has decided to provide `600 crore to meet the cost of land acquisition. 

Gadkari has also intimated Bargarh MP Suresh Pujari about the approval of the Ministry to three infrastructure projects the latter has requested. The three projects are a high-level bridge across Hirakud dam reservoir, widening and strengthening of Patnagarh- Padampur Road and Bargarh-Bhatli-Ambabhona Road.

“I am happy to share with you that your request regarding construction of three works has been approved under the Central Road and Infrastructure Fund (CRIF) with an allocation of `368.5 crore,” Gadkari wrote to Pujari enclosing the sanction order of the Ministry. He said infrastructure development has been at the core of the government’s efforts to fuel economic growth. 

“In our pursuit towards this mission, my Ministry has undertaken construction of a number of highway projects with enhanced focus on providing better connectivity to the remote areas in the State of Odisha,” the letter added. 

Other Projects

Flyover at Cosmopolis Square
2 FOBs near Hotel Crown and Satsang Vihar
High-level bridge across Hirakud dam reservoir
Widening, strengthening of Patnagarh-Padampur Rd and Bargarh-Bhatli-Ambabhona Rd

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Nitin Gadkari Odisha
India Matters
Former Union Home Minister P Chidambaram (Photo | EPS)
Chidambaram, Jairam Ramesh among Congress top minds to bid goodbye to Rajya Sabha
Representational image (File Photo | Express)
Lemons at Rs 190 per kg in Andhra Pradesh's Tirupati and Nellore bring tears to consumers
Illus; Express
Kerala techies in grip of lifestyle diseases
For representational purposes. (File Photo | PTI)
Cheaper fuel in Karnataka drives fuel stations in Kerala's Kasaragod to the brink

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp