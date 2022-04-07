Odisha govt directed to take policy decision on non-fishermen in Chilika lake

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: The Orissa High Court has directed the Chilika Development Authority (CDA) to examine the issue of fishing activities by traditional non-fishermen on leasehold basis in the lake.The court expected CDA to submit recommendations to the State government within three months to enable the latter resolve whether there was need for a fresh policy decision.

The division bench of Chief Justice S Muralidhar and Justice RK Pattanaik issued the direction on Monday while disposing of the petition filed by Maa Mangala Primary Fishermen Cooperative Society Ltd seeking direction to the Puri administration not to evict them from the ‘Chilika Sairat’.

Earlier, the Orissa High Court had issued a status quo order on December 22, 2021. Grievance was made on behalf of the society that earlier in 1994 pursuant to the judgment passed by the court, the plight of the petitioner society was recognised and a policy formulated by the government protecting the livelihoods of the traditional non-fishermen.

Later, the emphasis has been entirely on removal of illegal prawn gherries and culture farms with no attention being paid to protection of the livelihood of non-fishermen communities.The court was urged to issue directions to the government to formulate a fresh policy. Grievance was also made that there is no demarcation of the areas in Chilika lake where the society may be permitted to carry on the capture fishing practices.

The Collector of Puri, on the other hand, clarified before the court that the State Revenue and Excise department had on June 18, 1999 taken a policy decision that no lease shall be granted or renewed within the lake area for fishing activity for the time being either in favour of any primary fishermen cooperative society (PFCS) or in favour of group societies of non-fishermen. In other words, there is no valid Chilika Sairat which has been recognised by the competent authority, the Collector Puri said.

Taking note of it, the bench observed: “It appears that although the applicant society is a registered society, it has no formal permission from the competent authority to carry on any fishing activities. After June 18, 1999 no such permission has been granted to any PFCS including the applicants. Consequently, the question of permitting the applicants to continue with its fishing activities does not arise”.