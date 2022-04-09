STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
BJD’s Vivek Reddy is deputy mayor of Berhampur Municipal Corporation

In the deputy mayor election, Vivek secured 34 votes including 30 of BJD, three of Independents and one from Congress.

Published: 09th April 2022 06:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th April 2022 06:43 AM   |  A+A-

BJD flag, Biju Janata Dal

Representational photo of Biju Janata Dal flag (Photo| Special Arrangement)

By Express News Service

BERHAMPUR: BJD candidate and corporator of Ward 42 E Vivek Reddy was elected as the deputy mayor of Berhampur Municipal Corporation (BeMC) on Friday.At 26, Vivek became the youngest deputy mayor of BeMC. He is a resident of Ambapua. In the recently-concluded urban local body (ULB) polls, Vivek contested the corporator post from Ward 42 on BJD ticket and won by 2,325 votes, the highest victory margin in BeMC limits.

In the deputy mayor election, Vivek secured 34 votes including 30 of BJD, three of Independents and one from Congress. His rival BJP’s D Karunakar, corporator of Ward 21, managed to get seven votes.Of the 42 Wards in BeMC, BJD had won 30 corporator posts while seven went to BJP’s kitty. Congress emerged victorious in a lone Ward while four Wards were won by Independents. Earlier, BJD’s Sanghamitra Dalei had won the mayor post of BeMC.

