Kidney retrieved through laparoscopic surgery

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Surgeons at the SUM Ultimate Medicare (SUMUM) here took the laparoscopic surgery route to retrieve a kidney from a donor for transplantation in the recipient successfully.

The donor was a woman in her 50s who chose to donate one of her kidneys to save the life of her daughter. Both kidneys of her daughter had failed.

Urology and transplantation consultant Dr Priyabrata Dash, who conducted the surgery, said laparoscopic surgery to retrieve the kidney from the donor was decided because it was less painful, ensured early return to normal life and less requirement of painkillers.

The 35-year-old recipient from south Odisha had come to the hospital for treatment and had to undergo dialysis twice every week as the kidneys had stopped functioning. She was under the treatment of nephrology consultant Dr Tapas Ranjan Behera who subsequently recommended transplantation.

Her mother stepped forward to donate one of her kidneys. The retrieval of the kidney from the mother and the transplantation, which was conducted in the normal process, took around five hours. While the mother was discharged within three days of the surgery, the daughter was released from the hospital on Friday. Both are doing well. The donor, who refused to be named, thanked the hospital for the dedicated effort put in by the doctors, nurses and paramedics.