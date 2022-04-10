Not a fruitful year for Koraput’s mango farmers

By Express News Service

JEYPORE: Low productivity of mango this summer has shattered hopes of the farmers across Koraput district. Usually the king of fruits is grown across around 5,000 acres in Jeypore, Koraput, Kundra, Boipariguda, Borigumma, Dasmantpur, Laxmipur, Semiliguda and Pottangi from March to mid-June. It is one of the most lucrative crops providing good source of income for the farming community.

A mango grower easily earns up to `1,500 per acre of the crop but this year, their expectations of a good harvest have fallen flat given the drastic fall in crop productivity. Sources said the mango production in the district was around 3,000 tonne last year but this summer, it is likely to be way less as only 10 per cent raw fruits have been sighted so far.

“I have never seen such a mango drought during my lifetime. We are yet to figure out the exact reason behind the poor yield,” said Narendra Pradhan, a mango grower from Kundra.

“It seems this year will be distressful for us as we can hardly spot mangoes in our trees,” said another farmer Sagar Samantara who is growing the fruit across 50 acre in Dangarpansi village.

The low crop output has also reduced chances of marketing the fruit outside. Mangoes from Koraput are exported to neighbouring districts and states like Chhattisgarh, Bihar and Madhya Pradesh. Commenting on the issue, Jeypore Horticulture wing official SK Mohanta admitted to very less fruit production in mango plants this year.

“Mango productivity changes every year. While last year it was a bumper yield, this year the output is very low,” he added.