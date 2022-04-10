STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Wildfire reduces forest cover in Balangir

More than 120 hectare of forest cover has been destroyed by wild fire in the district this year.

By Express News Service

BALANGIR: More than 120 hectare of forest cover has been destroyed by wild fire in the district this year. Due to fire, not only has the forest cover  reduced to 17 per cent now from around 23 per cent years ago, it is contributing to rise in temperature in and around the forest areas, a survey had revealed. This despite the fact that the forest department has been making efforts to guard against fire and take up plantation drives. As per a conservative estimate the district is losing more than 500 hectare of forest cover every year. 

The district forest areas include Gandhamardan, Mathkhai, Mahakhand, Sikwrpat, Kiribanji, Chhatartandi and Raju with more than 534 Vana Surakhya Samitis. As per department sources, as many as 12 teams equipped with modern fire fighting equipment are keeping a vigil all through the areas. Satellite data shows that this year, 467 fire points have been detected in the forests of the district.Balangir DFO Nitish Kumar said they are trying their best to fight the forest fire with the teams reaching the fire point as per satellite information.

