Odisha signs MoU with BPCL for setting up hydrogen plants

Published: 12th April 2022 05:22 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th April 2022 05:22 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The State government on Monday signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited (BPCL) for exploring the feasibilities of setting up green energy and hydrogen plants in the State. 

Speaking on the occasion, Chief Secretary Suresh Mahapatra said Odisha has high potential for production of green energy from ethanol, solar and hydrogen. He assured that the State government will push forward the green energy project in a big way and BPCL would be provided all support from grounding to commissioning of the projects.

Development Commissioner Pradeep Jena said this is a momentous occasion when a company like BPCL has joined hands with the State government for production of renewable green energy. He said Odisha as a lead State in metal and petrochemical investment destination would like to produce and utilise more of green energy in different sectors for arresting the carbon foot prints.

Highlighting the growing demand of green energy, Chairman and MD BPCL Arun Singh said, “Odisha figures out in its innovative ventures. Many parts of Odisha has great potential for production of solar and green based ethanol energy.” He thanked the State government for its facilitating policies and support to BPCL projects either implemented or under implementation.Singh expressed hope that the present project would meet its target within the specified time limit.

The MoU envisages exploring feasibility of setting up green energy hydrogen plants both for domestic use and export. Green hydrogen would help in reducing aggregate green house emissions. It would also help Odisha-based heavy industries to supplement their non-fossil power requirement. BPCL targeted to build a renewable energy production capacity of 10 gigawatts comprising a mix of solar, wind, small hydro and biomass by 2040.

