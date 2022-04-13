STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
3rd edition of TEDxVSSUT on April 16

The third edition of TEDxVSSUT, an independent TEDx event, will be organised by VSSUT, Burla on its campus on April 16. 

TEDx

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR :  The third edition of TEDxVSSUT, an independent TEDx event, will be organised by VSSUT, Burla on its campus on April 16.  As many as six inspiring personalities from different fields will deliver talks at the event to be organised by the Entrepreneurship cell of the University with the theme ‘Unparalleled amidst uncertainties.’

The guests include founder of Apni Kaksha, Aman Dhattarwal, mountaineer Satyarup Siddhanta and former IAF officer squadron leader Deepti Kala. Babar Ali, famous as world’s youngest headmaster and Amrit Rituraj, one of India’s youngest IAS officers who qualified for the civil services at the age of 23 will also be taking the stage during the event.  

The main goal of the event is to bring together world’s leading thinkers and achievers to share ideas that matter from varied disciplines and cultures, said the organisers and added that the event also aims at creating meaningful conversations and intellectual exchanges. The officials informed that over 150 tickets for the event has already been sold nation wide.

