Renovation of Sason Canal, distributaries from May

SAMBALPUR: The much-awaited renovation work of Sason Canal and the two distributaries in Huma and Parmanpur under the Hirakud Dam Project is set to begin from May this year. Of the 22 km long Sason Canal, a 15 km-stretch will be renovated at an estimated cost of Rs 63 crore. The Odisha Construction Corporation Ltd (OCC) will execute the renovation work.

Renovation of the two distributaries will include lining work to improve the discharge capacity. Besides, the work will increase the life of the distributaries. In Huma distributary, 18 km of the total 60 km stretch will be renovated. Similarly, 10 km of the 18 km long Parmanpur distributary will be renovated. Renovation of the two distributaries will be carried out at an estimated cost of `55 crore by the Irrigation department.

Executive engineer of Irrigation department Pramod Panda said renovation work will begin on May 1 as the release of water into the canal and distributaries is stopped from April 31 every year. The work will continue till June 15. Since water from the dam is released into the canal and distributaries for kharif crop, renovation work will be stopped during the period. Work will resume after the kharif season is over. “We may request farmers to refrain from cultivation for one rabi season next year to complete the work at the earliest,” Panda added.

Sources said once the renovation work is over, irrigation will get a major boost in the region as the water flow will improve thereby benefiting a large number of farmers. Besides, the renovation will also prevent wild growth in the canal and distributaries, which prevents the water from reaching to the tail end.

Last year, a proposal was made to renovate the canal at a budget of `63 crore. After tender was floated, the work was supposed to begin from November 2021. However, the plan was reconsidered and renovation of the two distributaries was included. Sources said around 2,150 hectare of land avail water for irrigation from Sason Canal.

