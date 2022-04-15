119 DMF projects for mining-hit gram panchayats get green signal 

By Express News Service

ROURKELA: Amid allegations of inadequate District Mineral Foundation (DMF) fund spending in mining affected areas, Sundargarh administration approved 119 development projects for five gram panchayats (GPs) of Hemgir block affected by coal mining on Thursday.

Recently, the administration had sought suggestions from people of the affected areas for projects that can help them. Accordingly, short-listed proposals were given approval at the gram sabha meetings of the five GPs on April 8 and 9. The approved proposals were submitted to respective departments for preparation of cost estimates.

While Gopalpur, Munderkhet, Sumra and Panghumra GPs are located within 10 kms radius of coal mines, the Taparia GP falls within 15 kms radius and is largely affected by coal transportation. Gopalpur sarpanch Purabi Naik said the approved projects mostly are from livelihood, health, education, irrigation, drinking water and social sectors. “School bus for children, availability of safe drinking water, preservation of water sources with renovation of ponds and solar street lighting have been given priority,” Naik said.

Social activist Rajendra Naik, who had earlier led a protest against the administration, said they welcome the initiative. “During submission of proposals, we suggested implementation of projects with transparency and time-bound completion,” he stated adding, “the combined cost of the approved projects would be around Rs 200 crore.”

Meanwhile, on the day, a website of Sundargarh DMF was launched along with development and welfare measures for the entire district including mining affected blocks of Hemgir, Lahunipada, Rajgangpur, Kutra and Koida. Sundargarh MLA Kusum Tete, Collector Nikhil Pawan Kalyan, Zilla Parishad president Kunti Pradhan and senior government officials were present.