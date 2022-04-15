Demand renewed for official language status to Kurukh 

By Express News Service

ROURKELA: Demand has been renewed for inclusion of Kurukh and its script in 8th Schedule of the Constitution to preserve and popularise the ancient language. A delegation of the local unit of All India Kurukh Parha Yubak Sangh led by president RC Xalxo on Wednesday sent a memorandum to President Ram Nath Kovind and Governor Prof Ganeshi Lal through the Rourkela ADM office over the demand.

Xalxo said the main demand is constitutional recognition to Kurukh language spoken by the Oraon (Oram) tribe and its script Kurukh Bann. Besides, Kurukh should be made State language of Odisha, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, West Bengal, Assam and Maharashtra which have a sizeable Kurukh speaking population.

“Other demands included appointment of Kurukh teachers in educational institutions in areas where the language is spoken. There should also be provisions for creation of a special department in educational institutions and universities for Kurukh language.

The Kurkukh language syllabus implemented in Jharkhand should be replicated in other states and there is a need for formation of a special commission for tribal languages including Kurukh,” Xalxo said.

General secretary of the outfit Brunga Barla said Kurukh is an ancient language of the Dravidian family but for varied reasons, it is on the verge of extinction.