STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

2-month fishing ban along Odisha coast

The ban extends to 12 nautical miles off the territorial water of Odisha coast, and applies to all  kinds of trawlers and mechanised boats beyond 8.5 meter long.

Published: 16th April 2022 05:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th April 2022 05:54 AM   |  A+A-

A deserted fishing jetty at Kharinasahi in Kendrapara | Express

By Express News Service

KENDRAPARA:  In a bid to conserve fish stock at sea during the breeding period, the Fisheries department imposed restrictions on mechanised fishing vessels for two months starting Friday. The ban will be in force from April 15 to June 14.

Official sources said the department registered 21,832 fishing vessels including 1,741 trawlers in the State. During the fishing ban, all mechanized fishing vessels of the State including 630 trawlers of Paradip fishing harbour will not be allowed to venture into sea. 

The ban extends to 12 nautical miles off the territorial water of Odisha coast, and applies to all  kinds of trawlers and mechanised boats beyond 8.5 meter long. The  small mechanized and non- mechanized  boats less than 8.5 meter long which use nets with big gaps, are exempted from the restrictions.

Deputy  Director of Fisheries department, Basant Das said,”To avoid disturbances caused by trawl fishing during the breeding season, fishermen are instructed not to  venture into the sea during the ban period under section-4 of Odisha Marine Fishing Regulation Act, 1982.”

Monsoon is the breeding season of nearly 300 species of fish including the delectable Hilsa along the Odisha coast. The trawling ban was introduced in 1998 to help unhindered breeding of fish during the rainy season in the sea. Traditional fishermen however have been exempted from the ban and are permitted to carry out fishing only in the territorial waters.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Fishing ban
India Matters
PM Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)
13 Opposition leaders express concern over recent communal violence, question PM Narendra Modi's 'silence'
AAP's Punjab CM candidate Bhagwant Mann and party supremo Arvind Kejriwal. (Photo| Twitter))
Punjab CM announces 300 units of free power every month
A still from 'KGF: Chapter 2' (Photo| Cinema Express)
KGF: Chapter 2 shatters box office records
Image used for representational purpose only. ( File Photo)
India’s labour force shrinks in March

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp