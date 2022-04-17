Murder of Sagar Pradhan was Political, says Dharmendra Pradhan

By Express News Service

ANGUL: Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Saturday condemned the murder of Sagar Pradhan, a BJP worker of Chhendipada in Angul district, in post-poll violence. Targeting the ruling BJD for creating a hostile situation across the State after the polls, the Union Minister said the aim is to smash political powers of the Opposition through violence.

“Those who preach that violence has no place in politics and demand that the word ‘Ahimsa’ be added to the Preamble of the Constitution have made an unwritten announcement to destroy the Opposition forces through violence,” tweeted Pradhan without naming Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik. “I am deeply saddened hearing the brutal killing of the BJP activist. It seems that there is no end to violence post the panchayat and urban local body elections. It is a major concern for Odisha,” he said.

Meanwhile, terming the killing of Sagar as a political murder, members of BJP met Angul SP at his office on Saturday and demanded arrest of all the accused in the case. Sagar was axed to death in sleep at Durgapur village on Thursday night, allegedly by another villager Gobinda Pradhan who fled to the nearby jungle after committing the crime. He was, however, nabbed by police and produced in court.