Naveen Patnaik throws open DN Wisdom Tree Global School

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Saturday inaugurated the DN Wisdom Tree Global School at Sundarpur in Chandaka near Bhubaneswar. He interacted with the students and exhorted them to pursue their talents to succeed in life. Naveen also planted a tree on the campus.

Established in 2018, the school will now function at its new and sprawling Sundarpur campus which provides a unique education model to the students. Apart from the curriculum studies, the school aims at upgrading the communication skills, enhancement of personality and character building through its unique model of education called Wisdom Finishing School programme. It is also the only school in the country to run a finishing school programme within the perimeter of the regular academic programme.

Currently, the school operates a specialised and premier daycare as well as kindergarten to grade-6. Plans are afoot to commence senior grades at the earliest.Set up by Dasarathi Naik Foundation for Excellence, the school is headed by Jagdish Prasad Naik who is also its chairman.

Jagdish hoped that the school will facilitate access to global standards of education for children in Odisha and subsequently emerge as one of the leading day boarding-cum-residential schools in the country. Vice-chairperson and school leader Panchami Manoo Ukil, principal, teachers and students were present.