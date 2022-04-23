Uninterrupted power supply during Hockey WC: Odisha Energy Minister

By Express News Service

ROURKELA: Four power sub-stations are getting readied for uninterrupted power supply to Rourkela in view of the Men’s Hockey World Cup 2023, said Minister of Energy, Industries, MSMEs and Home Dibya Shankar Mishra during his day-long visit to Rourkela on Friday.

Mishra visited the Birsa Munda hockey stadium project site on the Biju Patnaik University of Technology (BPUT) campus. The under-construction world-class hockey stadium projected to be India’s largest is slated to co-host the World Cup Hockey matches along with the Kalinga Stadium, Bhubaneswar.

The Minister also inspected the progress of the Biju Patnaik Indoor Stadium, Birsa Munda multi-purpose sports stadium and other ongoing projects besides reviewing the progress of the associated projects for the showpiece hockey event. Mishra asserted that all projects must be completed on time.

Among others Sundargarh District Planning Committee Chairman and Rourkela MLA Sarada Prasad Nayak, Sundargarh Collector Nikhil Pawan Kalyan, Rourkela ADM Subhankar Mohapatra and other senior officials were present.