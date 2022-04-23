STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Uninterrupted power supply during Hockey WC: Odisha Energy Minister

Mishra visited the Birsa Munda hockey stadium project site on the Biju Patnaik University of Technology (BPUT) campus.

Published: 23rd April 2022 05:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd April 2022 05:30 AM   |  A+A-

electricity, power, grid

Image used for representational purpose.

By Express News Service

ROURKELA:  Four power sub-stations are getting readied for uninterrupted power supply to Rourkela in view of the Men’s Hockey World Cup 2023, said Minister of Energy, Industries, MSMEs and Home Dibya Shankar Mishra during his day-long visit to Rourkela on Friday. 

Mishra visited the Birsa Munda hockey stadium project site on the Biju Patnaik University of Technology (BPUT) campus. The under-construction world-class hockey stadium projected to be India’s largest is slated to co-host the World Cup Hockey matches along with the Kalinga Stadium, Bhubaneswar.

The Minister also inspected the progress of the Biju Patnaik Indoor Stadium, Birsa Munda multi-purpose sports stadium and other ongoing projects besides reviewing the progress of the associated projects for the showpiece hockey event. Mishra asserted that  all projects must be completed on time. 

Among others Sundargarh District Planning Committee Chairman and Rourkela MLA Sarada Prasad Nayak, Sundargarh Collector Nikhil Pawan Kalyan, Rourkela ADM Subhankar Mohapatra and other senior officials were present.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Dibya Shankar Mishra Men’s Hockey World Cup 2023 Hockey World Cup 2023
India Matters
Naveen Jindal. (File photo)
India has turned into police state: Congress on ED raids on Naveen Jinda
Maharashtra minister Nawab Malik (Photo | PTI)
SC rejects bail plea of Maharashtra minister Nawab Malik in money laundering case
Bollywood actor Ajay Devgn (Photo | PTI)
Ajay Devgn defends association with tobacco brand, calls it 'personal choice'
Security forces in Kashmir valley (Representational Image | AP)
Jawan killed, 4 hurt in Jammu encounter; death toll in Baramula rises to 4

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp