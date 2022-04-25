Students'safety first, educational institutions in Odisha asked to check fitness of vehicles

Hemant Kumar Rout By

Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: As a number of vehicles ferrying students in Odisha were found flouting Motor Vehicle law, the State Transport Authority (STA) on Sunday appealed authorities of educational institutions to check the fitness of their vehicles and abide by the rules.

Stating that the 'Policy on Transportation of School Children' framed in 2016 needs to be enforced strictly, Transport Joint Commissioner (Road Safety) Sanjay Biswal said it is the school management's responsibility to ensure that Supreme Court (SC) guidelines for plying of school buses are complied with.

"The school managements should ensure that their vehicles are in order, drivers are well trained and they have valid driving licence. The safety of school children cannot be taken lightly. The school bus operators and school managements are responsible for the inconvenience caused to students, if any," he clarified.

A total 1096 vehicles ferrying school students have been penalised for flouting road safety rules during the week-long special drive. While 820 vehicles were plying without fitness certificate and 387 vehicles did not have valid permit, 311 drivers did not have valid driving licence.

"Though the drivers have been punished and fines imposed, the overall responsibility still lies with the school management. The school authorities cannot turn a blind eye on this. It is their responsibility to ensure that drivers are physically fit and have proper driving licence," Biswal said.

The STA advised that the schools, which are engaging buses on contractual/hire basis will have to abide by the stipulations as applicable to the buses owned by schools. School authorities need to conduct safety audits of these vehicles in a regular interval.

As per the SC guidelines, all vehicles engaged in ferrying school children must have CCTV cameras, GPS trackers, first-aid box, proper grills, emergency exit and fire extinguisher.

Guidelines