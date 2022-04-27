Patients visiting Cuttack’s City Hospital, Odisha face AC outdoor units’ heat

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: AMID a severe heat wave, the outdoor units of air conditioners throwing hot air has added to the woes of the patients and their attendants waiting to book tickets for consultation here at the district headquarter hospital, better known as City Hospital.

More than 700 patients along with their attendants visit the hospital, which has four outpatient department (OPD) ticket counters that open from 8 am to 12 pm and next from 4 pm to 6 pm.A shed has been made of tin sheets over the ticket counters but the outdoor units of the air conditioners throwing hot air has made it an uncomfortable zone for the waiting patients.

“The tin roof gets hot and the hot air blowing from the AC outdoor units is increasing the shed temperature to such an extent that it is unbearable on one’s part to stand there for a few minutes,” a patient visiting the hospital said. A senior doctor of the hospital said the matter will be brought to the notice of the Roads & Building department officials for necessary rearrangement of the AC outdoor units.