Home States Odisha

7 SPSEs in red, Gridco has highest negative net worth of Rs 4,135 crore

The State government has paid up capital of Rs 576.71 crore to Gridco and the closing balance of guarantee by the end of the 2019-20 was Rs 4,913.5 crore.

Published: 03rd August 2022 05:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd August 2022 06:17 AM   |  A+A-

Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)

Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)

By Bijoy Pradhan
Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Even as the profit earned by 24 State public sector enterprises (SPSEs) has increased to Rs 1,686.08 crore in 2019-20 from Rs 1,174.30 crore by 22 government companies in 2018-19, net worth of seven has been completely eroded. The negative net worth of Grid Corporation of Odisha Limited (Gridco), the bulk power supplier to the State is the largest. With a negative net worth of Rs 4,134.8 crore, the company incurred a loss of Rs 281 crore in 2019-20.

The State government has paid up capital of Rs 576.71 crore to Gridco and the closing balance of guarantee by the end of 2019-20 was Rs 4,913.5 crore.“Outstanding guarantee commitments of the State government increased by 17.38 per cent from Rs 4,186.00 crore in 2018-19 to Rs 4,913.50 crore in 2019-20 as Gridco sought additional guarantee commitment to avail loans from banks/financial institutions,” said the performance audit report for the year ending March 2020.

The report further said that Gridco had not paid a guarantee commission of Rs 32.16 crore to the government during 2019-20. Of the 33 SPSEs under audit, 11 had accumulated losses of Rs 5,778.34 crore. Of the 11 companies, six incurred losses amounting to Rs 296.09 crore in 2019-20. Though five did not incur losses in the same fiscal, they had accumulated loss of Rs 785.45 crore.

“Net worth of seven out of 11 SPSEs had been completely eroded by accumulated loss and their net worth was negative. The negative net worth of these seven SPSEs was Rs 4,301.47 crore against a total equity investment of Rs 1,216.11 crore on March 31, 2020,” the audit said.

While the seven enterprises reported a total loss of Rs 304.52 crore, a loss of Rs 281.05 crore was contributed by Gridco alone. The net worth of Odisha State Road Transport Corporation (OSRTC) and Water Corporation of Odisha Limited was less than half of their paid-up capital during the same period indicating their potential financial sickness.

The overall, net worth of all the 33 government companies and corporations under audit was Rs 9,621.32 crore against their total paid-up capital of Rs 5,519.79 crore. The long-term loan outstanding of 10 SPSEs was Rs 13,182.57 crore from all sources out of which loan from the State government was Rs  1,277.29 crore.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
profits State Public Sector Enterprises Grid Corporation Gridco OSRTC
India Matters
Enforcement Directorate used for representational purpose only. (File Photo | PTI)
Yes Bank-DHFL case: ED attaches Rs 415 cr worth assets of builders Avinash Bhosale, Sanjay Chhabria
Image for representational purpose only. (File | Photo)
India's services sector growth falls to 4-month low in July 
Madurai Kamaraj University
Conman posing as registar dupes several students, alumni of Madurai Kamaraj University
Karnataka High Court (File Photo | Debdutta Mitra, EPS)
Karnataka HC issues notice to State and Centre over 'detention' of 38 Sri Lankan citizens from prison

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp