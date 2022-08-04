Home States Odisha

Orissa HC declines to intervene against toll collection

The PIL pertained to a part of the Biju Expressway having length of 162 km from Rourkela to Sambalpur and constructed under PPP mode with the project cost of Rs 1293 crore.

Published: 04th August 2022 06:29 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th August 2022 06:29 AM   |  A+A-

Orissa High Court (File photo)

Orissa High Court (File photo)

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: The Orissa High Court has declined to intervene against the collection of user fees (toll) at three toll plazas on stretches of the State Highway-10 while dismissing on Tuesday a PIL filed for it more than four years ago.

The petition filed by Sanjaya Kumar Nanda, resident of Sundargarh was listed just once on March 26, 2018 when an Additional Government Advocate appearing for the State sought time for instructions.

Thereafter, the petition was listed only on August 2, 2022. The division bench of Chief Justice S Muralidhar and Justice RK  Pattanaik said, “Although the counter affidavit was filed way back on April 27, 2018, there has been no rejoinder affidavit filed to contradict any of the replies. With the tolls having already been operational for over four years now and there is no interim stay,  the Court is not inclined to interfere in the matter at this stage.”

In the affidavit the Superintending Engineer, North Circle (R & B), Sambalpur pointed out that a road corridor known as the “Biju Expressway” has been opened, which connects Rourkela to Jagdalpur in a stretch of 650.64 km. The said road connects eight districts, out of which, a stretch of 183.20 km has been developed by the National Highways and the State NH wing.

The PIL pertained to a part of the Biju Expressway having length of 162 km from Rourkela to Sambalpur and constructed under PPP mode with the project cost of Rs 1293 crore.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Orissa High Court Declined Intervene Toll Collection
India Matters
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi (Photo | PTI)
'Not afraid of Narendra Modi, will not be intimidated': Rahul Gandhi on ED action in National Herald case
Uddhav Thackeray (L) and Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde. (File Photo)
Relief for Uddhav as SC asks EC not to decide Eknath Shinde faction's plea to be considered real Shiv Sena
Image for representational purpose only. (File | Photo)
IT ministry to conduct quarterly audit of compliance by social media firms
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Amid Chinese aggression, India, US to carry out mega military exercise in Uttarakhand's Auli in October

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp