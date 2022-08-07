Home States Odisha

Striking chords of devotion

Singer Abhilipsa Panda whose bhajan ‘Har Har Sambhu’ has gone viral on social media, wants to attract the Gen-X to the devotional music genre, writes Diana Sahu.

Published: 07th August 2022 06:14 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th August 2022 06:14 AM   |  A+A-

Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)

Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)

By Diana Sahu
Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Two months back when Keonjhar’s Abhilipsa Panda sat down with fellow singer Jeetu Sharma to record ‘Har Har Sambhu’, little did she realise that her rendition of the ‘Shiva Stotra’ would go viral with more than 7.5 million views. Not only is the song the most heard on YouTube, but it is also one of the top trending songs on Instagram reels today.

“We made the bhajan with dubstep beats to give a western feel to it and make the Shiva Stotra appeal to the younger generation. It feels very good that the song is today being appreciated by people from across all generations and religions,” said Abhilipsa, who has become a social media sensation now. 

Hailing from Barbil, Jeetu and Abhlipsa released the song in April this year on the former’s YouTube channel, ahead of the Shravana month. “Although belonging to the same place, we had never met before. Jeetu had seen some of my videos on the YouTube channel of a TV channel where I was a reality show (Odisha’s Super Singer) participant and he reached out for the collaboration,” said the young singer who has just finished her Plus Two.

Daughter of Ashok Panda, ex-Army personnel, and Puspashree Pati Panda, a trained Odissi dancer, Abhilipsa with her raw and high-pitched vocals can sing in eight different languages. A trained Odissi and Hindustani classical singer, Abhilipsa has always been experimental in her singing choices. At a time when young singers are going the Bollywood way, she chooses to focus on devotional songs and has released many musical videos before ‘Har Har Sambhu’ happened. Layering traditional Hindu ‘bhajans’ with modern instruments was something she thinks is important to make devotional songs more accessible to youth. “This is how we can expand or contemporise the devotional music genre while retaining the essence of a ‘bhajan’ or ‘kirtan’ intact,” says Abhilipsa.

Along with her sister Akanksha Panda, she recently released ‘Sawan Aayo’, again dedicated to Lord Shiva, which has got 1.9 million views so far. Besides, another song ‘Manzil Kedarnath’ that she has sung with Jeetu last month is getting popular.“Music runs in my family. My grandfather was a popular musician in Western Odisha and he inspired me to learn music,” said Abhilipsa who recorded her first Odia song ‘Saraga Ra Fula Ame’ at the age of 10.  On Friday, she met Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan who wished her the best in her endeavours.“Delighted to meet the immensely talented Abhilipsa Panda today. Her popular devotional track ‘Har Har Shambhu’ has struck a chord with the masses. May she continue to enthral the nation with her voice,” the Minister tweeted after meeting her.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Keonjhar’s Abhilipsa Panda singer Jeetu Sharma Har Har Sambhu Shiva Stotra Viral Instagram Trending Reel
India Matters
Trivandrum Airport
'K F Nariman Go Back': When Trivandrum Airport witnessed a political protest 84 years ago
Director General of Meteorology, India Meteorological Department Mrutyunjay Mohapatra in New Delhi, on August 7, 2022. (Photo | PTI)
Climate change making prediction difficult for weather agencies across world: IMD DG
Tiruchy Collector handed over the cattle to the beneficiaries in the presence of Minister for Adi Dravidar and Tribal Welfare and Minister for Municipal Administration. (Photo | EPS)
Milch cows distributed by Tiruchy administration earning us a livelihood, say Pachamalai tribals
India's brand new rocket Small Satellite Launch Vehicle (SSLV-D1) lifted off with an earth observation satellite-02 (EOS-02) formerly known as Microsatellite-2 weighing about 145 kg on August 7, 2022
ISRO's SSLV lifts-off with student satellite AzaadiSAT then reports 'data loss' at terminal stage

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp