Hirakud, Ansupa and Tampara wetlands get Ramsar site tag

BHUBANESWAR: In a big boost to State’s marshland conservation efforts, three more sites - Hirakud reservoir in Sambalpur, Ansupa lake in Cuttack and Tampara lake in Ganjam - have been recognised as wetlands of international importance under Ramsar Convention.The development comes days after the tag was accorded to Satkosia gorge in Nayagarh district.

Making an announcement to this effect, the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change (MoEFCC) stated that 11 more wetlands have been added to the Ramsar list taking the total number of such sites in the country to 75. The recognition to three more wetlands of Odisha has now increased the number of such sites to six.

For the first time, the State has received the Ramsar tag for three wetlands at one go. The tag will help in effective conservation and management of these wetlands and wise use of their resources, said officials of the Forest department.“After Ramsar site tag, these lungs of our ecosystem will have focused interventions for their management,” said Director Environment Susanta Nanda.

One of the largest reservoirs in Asia, the Hirakud reservoir is spread over 65,400 hectares (ha) area. The reservoir is home to a number of indigenous ornamental fish species. Several species of winged guests also visit the reservoir during winter. The Cattle Island in the reservoir, without any trace of humans, is viewed as a natural wonder.

Similarly, spread across 231 ha, the Ansupa lake that derives its name from its horseshoe-like shape, is the largest freshwater lake of the State and draws visitors from different corners for its rich floral diversity, resident and migratory bird species and different species of butterflies, honeybees and other insects.

The Tampara lake in Ganjam is also one of the largest fresh water lakes in the State blessed with rich ecological diversity. The lake is spread over 300 ha area. Chilika lake, Asia’s largest brackish water and the second coastal lagoon in the world, was the first in Odisha as well as India to be designated as the wetland of international importance under the Ramsar Convention on October 1, 1981.

Bhitarkanika mangroves became the second Ramsar site in the State after it was accorded the tag in 2002. Recently, the Satkosia gorge, a narrow stretch of River Mahanadi near Tikarapada, was accorded the Ramsar site tag on August 4, 2022 making it the third such site in the State.

