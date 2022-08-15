Home States Odisha

Odisha to introduce HPV vax in 10 aspirational districts in the first phase

The State government has also decided to expand screening and services for breast and cervical cancers from medical colleges to the district headquarters hospital (DHH).

Published: 15th August 2022 08:39 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th August 2022 08:39 AM   |  A+A-

Odisha Chief Minister and BJD supremo Naveen Patnaik.

Odisha Chief Minister and BJD supremo Naveen Patnaik.

By Hemant Kumar Rout
Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: With the Centre planning to roll out the first quadrivalent human papillomavirus vaccine (qHPV) against cervical cancer as part of the national immunisation programme by this year-end, the Odisha government has decided to introduce the vaccine in the 10 aspirational districts in the first phase.

The vaccine manufactured by the Serum Institute of India (SII) will be introduced to adolescents as part of a routine immunisation programme. It will be administered to girl students of 9-13 years in Nuapada, Rayagada, Nabarangpur, Kandhamal, Kalahandi, Malkangiri, Balangir, Dhenkanal, Koraput and Gajapati districts.

State Director of National Health Mission (NHM) Shalini Pandit said the State government is planning to administer the vaccine to Class IX girl students in these districts in Phase I. A budgetary provision of 10 crore has been made for the vaccination, she said.

Sources said since there is no communication from the Centre on whether and when the vaccine will be rolled out, the State may think of procuring the vaccine with the funds provisioned under the NHM scheme if the national rollout is delayed.

The State government has also decided to expand screening and services for breast and cervical cancers from medical colleges to the district headquarters hospital (DHH) level equipping 20 major DHHs with necessary equipment/instruments. Plans are afoot to equip the hospitals with tru-cut biopsy, ultrasound probe, a vernier calliper and humanoid model for breast cancer and digital colposcope, biopsy forceps and thermocoagulation for cervical cancer.

Cervical cancer is a major cause of cancer mortality in women and only cancer, which can be eliminated through proper detection and vaccination. The WHO has given the clarion call for the elimination of cervical cancer by 2030. 

Odisha is one of the states with rising cases of cervical cancer, which kills one woman in every eight minutes in the country. Around 90 per cent (pc) of cervical cancers are caused by HPV, types 16 and 18 which transmits sexually.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Centre Government qHPV Serum Institute of India adolescents NHM Shalini Pandit
India Matters
Would Subramania Bharathi have approved? (Photo | Iswarya Karthikeyan)
At Bharathi's wife's village, most lives still tied to tendu leaves and tobacco flakes
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | AP)
India@75: Three goals for India@80
Indian flag (File Photo | PTI)
Indian democracy is now the rule of a few, for fewer, by the fewest
Billionaire investor Rakesh Jhunjhunwala. (Photo | Twitter)
Rakesh Jhunjhunwala: A plain-speaking billionaire who knew his bets ‘correctly’

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp