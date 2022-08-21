Home States Odisha

After two years, Cuttack Baliyatra to be held from November 8-14

The Culture Department has committed to provide Rs 20 lakh but we have requested it to contribute Rs 50 lakh.

Published: 21st August 2022 05:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st August 2022 05:42 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: After a gap of two years, Cuttack will once again hold the historic Baliyatra festival from November 8 to 14. The district administration on Saturday held a preparatory meeting on organising Baliyatra-2022 in a grand manner this year.

The district administration in association with Cuttack Development Authority (CDA), Cuttack Municipal Corporation (CMC) and in coordination with other line departments have drawn up a road map for its arrangement. Expecting more footfall, the administration has planned to extend the area to 100 acre this time.

“Cuttack’s Baliyatra witnesses footfall of around 50 lakh people. As the biggest trade fair of the State could not be held for the last two years due to the Covid-19 pandemic, we are expecting more footfall this year. So we have planned to extend the area to 100 acre.  An area of around 40 acre will be kept reserved exclusively for parking,” Collector Bhabani Shankar Chayani said.

“Besides the usual stalls selling all types of household and other items, the fair will have some additional attractions like water sports in Mahanadi river. There will be two stages, one Baishnab Pani Manch for organising traditional cultural programme and another for holding modern cultural events catering to the young crowd. In addition to it a special pavilion will be set up for holding discussion on different themes regarding the cultural heritage of Odisha,” he added.

The Culture Department has committed to provide Rs 20 lakh but we have requested it to contribute Rs 50 lakh. We will also request the Tourism Department, OMC and IDCO and other sponsoring organisations to sponsor the activities, he informed.

