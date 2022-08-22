Road communication hit due to landslide near Saradhapur

By Express News Service

BERHAMPUR: Heavy rains for the last few days have led to a rise in the water level of the Derijadi river, submerging roads to Damengi and Burupati villages of Gresingia panchayat in Kandhamal’s G Udayagiri block. Villagers faced major inconvenience as the roads were submerged in rainwater. Sources said the road from Sarangagada to G Udayagiri was under three feet of water near Chanchalasahi Chowk.

Traffic on the Tumudibandh-Belaghar-Matrugaon-Jalashpeta road was disrupted due to a landslide near Saradhapur following incessant rain. The district administration has initiated steps to restore traffic on the busy road. Similarly, communication between Chakapada and Chahali was also disrupted.

Besides, rainwater entered houses and schools in Bandoguda village in K Nuagaon block while Baliguda town and its suburbs were waterlogged. Rivers like Rahul, Chauladhua, Uttei and Khadag along with Damdei, Khajuri and Turi nullahs in the district are overflowing.

Meanwhile, heavy showers accompanied by gusty wind threw life out of gear in Berhampur on Sunday evening. While most of the roads in the city were waterlogged, the power supply was disrupted in some places. Rainwater entered houses in low-lying areas including Nilakanthanagar, Aska Road, Gate Bazaar, Lochapada and Hillpatana.

