Home States Odisha

Orissa HC seeks update on Brahmani river pollution

The Bench fixed November 16 for next hearing on the matter and directed the State government to file the affidavit at least two weeks prior to it.

Published: 25th August 2022 04:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th August 2022 04:49 AM   |  A+A-

Orissa High Court

Orissa High Court

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: The Orissa High Court after a gap of seven years has sought from the State government an update on the steps being taken to tackle the pollution problem in the Brahmani river and its major tributaries. The Court issued an order to this effect when a petition registered suo motu by it in 2014 came up on Tuesday.

Earlier, the Court had sought reports from the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) on the Brahmani river pollution. After the submission of the report by CPCB the Court on August 28, 2015, directed the Chief Secretary to implement the recommendations in the report.

On November 13, 2015, the Chief Secretary filed a compliance report on an affidavit claiming that steps have been taken by the State government pursuant to the recommendations of the CPCB and State Pollution Control Board (SPCB).

The division bench of Chief Justice S Muralidhar and Justice Chittaranjan Dash said, “As more than seven years have elapsed since then the Court would like the State government to file a further affidavit stating whether the recommendations of the CPCB and SPCB are being still implemented and the water quality of the Brahmani river and its tributaries are at the acceptable level.”

The Bench fixed November 16 for the next hearing on the matter and directed the State government to file the affidavit at least two weeks prior to it.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Orissa High Court Brahmani river pollution
India Matters
The Indigenous Aircraft Carrier Vikrant that headed out for its third set of sea trials on Sunday, Jan 9, 2022. (Photo | Express)
Inside Vikrant, India’s first indigenous airbase on high seas
Actor-turned politician Khushbu Sundar. (Photo | Debadatta Mallick, EPS)
Khushbu raps remission of 11 in Bilkis Bano gangrape case
Representational Image. (File | EPS)
In landmark judgment, HC stays 30 per cent Uttarakhand-origin women quota
Image for representational purpose only. ( File | PTI)
Railways to engage unemployed youths as ‘Station Ticket Booking Sewaks’

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp