Odisha: Ghodahada eco-tourism project thrown open for tourists

By Express News Service

BERHAMPUR: Ghodahada eco-tourism destination at Ghodahada reservoir in Digapahandi block of Ganjam district was inaugurated on Friday by Principal Chief Conservator of Forests, Wildlife, Odisha Shashi Paul. The first eco-tourism project of Berhampur Forest Division, the management of the spot has been entrusted to an SHG.

On the day, Mission Shakti Cafe was also inaugurated at the site. The food and logistics of the cafe will be managed by the Khamarigaon Mission Shakti group. Facilities available to the visitors at the eco-tourism destination include boating, nature trails, selfie points, photography, a Children’s park, Nakshatravan and an Eco club awareness centre to name a few. The ancient structures inside the dam area can also present visitors with a glimpse into history.

As an eco-tourism circuit package, people can visit the place along with Ujjleswar temple, Taptapani deer Park, Mankaddian waterfall, Khasada waterfall, Chandragiri Buddha monastery etc.RCCF Berhampur Prasanta Mishra, DFO Berhampur Division Amlan Nayak, along with other officials participated in the inaugural session.

Ghodahada reservoir has already been declared a crocodile sanctuary and the eco-tourism destination will certainly attract visitors besides helping research scholars, said Paul. DFO Nayak said a watch tower at the destination at a cost of Rs 45.60 lakh has been constructed.

“Besides crocodile conservation, the dam is an abode for migratory birds during the winter season. To make the place tourist-friendly, all possible measures including the stay of tourists are being arranged,” informed the DFO.

