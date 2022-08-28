Odisha plans new policy to link road works with water conservation

Hemant Kumar Rout By

Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The Odisha government is all set to formulate a new policy to synchronize road construction with water conservation. This innovative model will pave the way for easy availability of soil for the construction of infrastructure projects while creating natural assets like water bodies.

As there is a perennial need for earth for the construction of roads, including national highways, the contractors often meet the requirement by buying from farmers or procuring the same through the mining of minor minerals.

On the other hand, many parts of the State face severe water scarcity during summer and the only long-term solution to the crisis is water conservation or re-charging through the creation and revival of water bodies like tanks, ponds, check dams and farm ponds in the rural areas. The State government has decided to synchronize both works so that the gram panchayats will gain by having a pond or water body dug in their land at no cost.

It will also help in the restoration of water bodies while the construction agency would get the material for embankments for its road building and road expansion projects free of cost. As proposed by the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways to take up the model to link the requirement of soil for the construction of highways, railways, ports and other infrastructure in the State, a high-level meeting was held under the chairmanship of Chief Secretary Suresh Chandra Mahapatra.

As decided, a draft policy to synchronize road construction with water conservation will be prepared jointly by the departments of Revenue and Disaster Management and Water Resources. The policy would include both the creation and revival of farm ponds in both government and private property, though government property will get priority.

A senior official of the Works department said Agriculture University in Maharashtra had adopted the model during NH construction and it was very successful. The projects that involve a considerable amount of earthwork will be benefited.

“The model has a two-fold advantage. The locals would gain by having a farm pond dug in their land at no cost, which will help in the restoration of water bodies, and the infrastructure development agencies will get the construction material without any royalty or fees. The policy will be ready by next month,” he said.

BHUBANESWAR: The Odisha government is all set to formulate a new policy to synchronize road construction with water conservation. This innovative model will pave the way for easy availability of soil for the construction of infrastructure projects while creating natural assets like water bodies. As there is a perennial need for earth for the construction of roads, including national highways, the contractors often meet the requirement by buying from farmers or procuring the same through the mining of minor minerals. On the other hand, many parts of the State face severe water scarcity during summer and the only long-term solution to the crisis is water conservation or re-charging through the creation and revival of water bodies like tanks, ponds, check dams and farm ponds in the rural areas. The State government has decided to synchronize both works so that the gram panchayats will gain by having a pond or water body dug in their land at no cost. It will also help in the restoration of water bodies while the construction agency would get the material for embankments for its road building and road expansion projects free of cost. As proposed by the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways to take up the model to link the requirement of soil for the construction of highways, railways, ports and other infrastructure in the State, a high-level meeting was held under the chairmanship of Chief Secretary Suresh Chandra Mahapatra. As decided, a draft policy to synchronize road construction with water conservation will be prepared jointly by the departments of Revenue and Disaster Management and Water Resources. The policy would include both the creation and revival of farm ponds in both government and private property, though government property will get priority. A senior official of the Works department said Agriculture University in Maharashtra had adopted the model during NH construction and it was very successful. The projects that involve a considerable amount of earthwork will be benefited. “The model has a two-fold advantage. The locals would gain by having a farm pond dug in their land at no cost, which will help in the restoration of water bodies, and the infrastructure development agencies will get the construction material without any royalty or fees. The policy will be ready by next month,” he said.