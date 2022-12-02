Balimela plant staff seek DA for shift operators

By Express News Service

MALKANGIRI: Employees of Balimela Power Plant have demanded dearness allowance for shift operators engaged at the valve house. The staff, under the aegis of Balimela Power Project Employees Union, OSEB Employees Union and Odisha Bidyut Karmachari Sangh (OBKM) Union said the shift operators attend their duties at the plant’s valve house under adverse circumstances.

They also demanded dearness allowance for technical non-executive employees of the plant for attending the monthly training programme at OHPC Training Centre in Bhubaneswar. This apart, the employees have urged the MD of Odisha Hydro Power Corporation Limited (OHPC) and other functional directors of the plant to cover the plant’s staff under Rs 1 crore life insurance.

They urged the OHPC authorities to give jobs to the next of kin of employees who die on duty. A delegation of the employees led by BPPE Union president Debendra Mishra, general secretary Santosh Kumar Panda, OBKM Union zonal secretary Kashinath Mallick and OSEB Employees Union president Sujit Kumar Patra met Balimela OHPC Ltd senior general manager Sanjay Kumar Padhi and discussed the demands. The employees threatened to intensify their stir if the demands are not met soon.

