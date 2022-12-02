Home States Odisha

Balimela plant staff seek DA for shift operators

They also demanded dearness allowance for technical non-executive employees of the plant for attending the monthly training programme at OHPC Training Centre in Bhubaneswar.

Published: 02nd December 2022 06:09 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd December 2022 06:09 AM   |  A+A-

Cash; Capital; investment

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

MALKANGIRI: Employees of Balimela Power Plant have demanded dearness allowance for shift operators engaged at the valve house. The staff, under the aegis of Balimela Power Project Employees Union, OSEB Employees Union and Odisha Bidyut Karmachari Sangh (OBKM) Union said the shift operators attend their duties at the plant’s valve house under adverse circumstances.

They also demanded dearness allowance for technical non-executive employees of the plant for attending the monthly training programme at OHPC Training Centre in Bhubaneswar. This apart, the employees have urged the MD of Odisha Hydro Power Corporation Limited (OHPC) and other functional directors of the plant to cover the plant’s staff under Rs 1 crore life insurance.

They urged the OHPC authorities to give jobs to the next of kin of employees who die on duty. A delegation of the employees led by BPPE Union president Debendra Mishra, general secretary Santosh Kumar Panda, OBKM Union zonal secretary Kashinath Mallick and OSEB Employees Union president Sujit Kumar Patra met Balimela OHPC Ltd senior general manager Sanjay Kumar Padhi and discussed the demands. The employees threatened to intensify their stir if the demands are not met soon.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only.
VHP releases over 400 alleged 'Love Jihad' cases; to launch awareness against religious conversion
Bollywood actress Nora Fatehi leaves the Enforcement Directorate (ED) office. (Photo | PTI)
Money laundering: Nora Fatehi appears before ED in case against conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar
Popular Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala (Photo | Facebook)
Moosewala murder mastermind Goldy Brar 'detained' in California 
Image used for representational purpose only. A view of the Supreme Court. (Photo | EPS)
SC quashes Kerala HC order granting anticipatory bail to four in ISRO espionage case 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp