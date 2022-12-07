Habaspuri uniform for Kalahandi varsity students

By Express News Service

BHAWANIPATNA: Habaspuri handloom of Kalahandi’s Chicheguda, which was struggling for patronage and market support, has now got a ray of hope for survival after Kalahandi university adopted Habaspuri-designed uniforms as the dress code for its students.

Distributing the uniforms among the students on Monday, vice chancellor Sanjay Satpathy said, “This initiative is a small attempt towards boosting income of traditional Habaspuri handloom weavers. The university has tied up with fashion designer Sujit Meher who will design uniforms for the students with the Habaspuri fabric.”

The students will not be charged anything extra for the uniforms and the dress code will be applicable from this academic session.Owing to their unique designs, Habaspuri sarees and dresses woven in silk and cotton, are popular among the handloom connoisseurs. The fabric received a geographical indication tag in 2012-13 but has been struggling to survive due to inadequate patronage. Weavers engaged in the business too have switched to other professions for better income.

