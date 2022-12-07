Home States Odisha

Habaspuri uniform for Kalahandi varsity students

Owing to their unique designs, Habaspuri sarees and dresses woven in silk and cotton, are popular among the handloom connoisseurs.

Published: 07th December 2022 06:11 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th December 2022 06:11 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BHAWANIPATNA: Habaspuri handloom of Kalahandi’s Chicheguda, which was struggling for patronage and market support, has now got a ray of hope for survival after Kalahandi university adopted Habaspuri-designed uniforms as the dress code for its students.

Distributing the uniforms among the students on Monday, vice chancellor Sanjay Satpathy said, “This initiative is a small attempt towards boosting income of traditional Habaspuri handloom weavers. The university has tied up with fashion designer Sujit Meher who will design uniforms for the students with the Habaspuri fabric.”

The students will not be charged anything extra for the uniforms and the dress code will be applicable from this academic session.Owing to their unique designs, Habaspuri sarees and dresses woven in silk and cotton, are popular among the handloom connoisseurs. The fabric received a geographical indication tag in 2012-13 but has been struggling to survive due to inadequate patronage. Weavers engaged in the business too have switched to other professions for better income.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kalahandi
India Matters
Union minister Ashwini Vaishnaw at the Delhi Dialogues. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav)
Will have light-touch regulations on OTT: Ashwini Vaishnaw
Student activists Sharjeel Imam and Umar Khalid (Photo | Facebook, PTI)
Sharjeel Imam in SC over Delhi HC's remark on links with Umar Khalid
Rahul Gandhi during Bharat Jodo Yatra in Jhalawar, Rajasthan, on Tuesday. (Photo| Express)
Rajasthan Congress gets HC jolt during Bharat Jodo Yatra
Image used for representational purpose only. (File | PTI)
Parliament winter session: Inflation, quota, jobs set to raise heat in house

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp