Use TEDs to save Olive Ridleys, fishing trawlers urged

Published: 08th December 2022 06:01 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th December 2022 06:01 AM   |  A+A-

An Olive Ridley turtle entangled in the fishing net of a trawler | Express

By Express News Service

KENDRAPARA: The Forest department has urged all the fishing trawlers to use turtle excluder devices (TEDs) to save the lives of the endangered Olive Ridleys which are currently mating in the sea at Gahirmatha marine sanctuary.

Divisional forest officer (DFO) of Bhitarkanika National Park Sudharshan Gopinath Yadav said, “Recently, we held a meeting with local fishermen, trawler owners and fisheries officials at Gahirmatha marine sanctuary. Fishermen and trawler owners were requested to use TEDs for the safety of Olive Ridleys.”

A TED is an escape hatch in the net. Small species like shrimps can pass through the grid bars into the end of the net. Large ones like turtles are blocked by the grid and directed through it’s sloping angle to an exit hole cut in the net. The turtles can swim to safety if the nets are fitted with TED, informed the DFO.

